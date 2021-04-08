Rubbish! The Food Waste-Food Insecurity Paradox April 8, 2021 at 9:27 am Mark Ward and Michael UhlYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNature NotesFood, Life, and ManhattansFirst National Bank Pledges $25,000 to Good ShepherdFirst National Bank Pledges to Help End Hunger in MaineHorch Roofing Partners with Good Shepherd Food Bank Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!