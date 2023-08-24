Snippets of History August 24, 2023 at 10:59 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSnippets of History from The First Congregational ChurchFirst Congregational Church of Wiscasset Turns 250Snippets of HistorySnippets of History from The First Congregational ChurchNobleboro History Revisited Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!