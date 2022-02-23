Sole and Tread: Slow Maine Down PSAC Working Group on Bicycle Safety and Infrastructure February 23, 2022 at 4:00 pm Mary Anne Moisan, chairYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNewcastle HistoryEnergy MattersThe Mobius StripEnergy MattersSole and Tread Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!