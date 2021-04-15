Tails & Tales From Apifera Farm Pickles learns about the birds and bees ... from a pig April 15, 2021 at 10:51 am Katherine DunnYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesTails & Tales from Apifera FarmTails & Tales From Apifera FarmTails & Tales from Apifera FarmSo, You Want to Raise Chickens?Tails & Tales From Apifera Farm Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!