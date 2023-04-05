The Oral Histories of 19 Members of Bristol’s Greatest Generation Part 12: Family Life April 5, 2023 at 2:42 pm Pete HopeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSomewhere in SomervilleRound Pond ColumnSkidompha SkoopCharacters of the County: Bristol Grocer and Select Board Member Has Love for History’s ‘Character’Food, Life, and Manhattans Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!