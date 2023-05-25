Thistles & Things Educator-In-Residence Program Expands Capacity at 26 Maine Schools May 25, 2023 at 10:23 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesThistles & ThingsMontessori Hosts Educator in ResidenceThistles & ThingsLearning TogetherKieve Leadership School Welcomes New Director Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!