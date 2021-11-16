Thrifty Good Food Thanksgiving ‘Side Dishes’ November 16, 2021 at 4:37 pm I. Winicov HarringtonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFood, Life, and ManhattansWestport Island ColumnThrifty Good FoodThrifty Good FoodMedomak Valley Senior Citizens Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!