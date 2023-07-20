Triathlon Training Tips with Sarah Six Weeks to Go July 20, 2023 at 11:27 am Sarah A. PlummerYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesTriathlon Training Tips with SarahTriathlon Training Tips from SarahTriathlon Training Tips with SarahTriathlon Training Tips with SarahTriathlon Training Tips With Sarah Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!