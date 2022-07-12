Truck’n in America July 12, 2022 at 11:12 am Larry SidelingerYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCommunity Read‘Great Race Car’ Coming to Damariscotta PumpkinfestFood, Life, and ManhattansCharacters of the County: Preserving a ‘Special Way of Storytelling’This Week at Harbor Theater Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!