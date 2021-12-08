Truck’n in America December 8, 2021 at 8:59 am Larry SidelingerYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRachel Carson AreaUSAF Heritage of America Brass Band in Concert Oct. 13WhitefieldOpera House Welcomes The SubdudesNavy Band Northeast Comes to Boothbay Harbor Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!