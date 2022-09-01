Waldoboro Voices ‘Serve on a board of directors! Run for selectman!’ September 1, 2022 at 4:04 pm Rebecca CooneyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBarn Party Rocks Through the Rain at Tops’l FarmRaising the Roof: A Barn Party to Benefit Waldo TheatreNew Waldo Theatre Board Shares Vision for FutureBremen Musician Finds Inspiration in Woods and CoastWaldo Theatre Announces New President, Board Member Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!