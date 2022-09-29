Waldoboro Voices ‘It’s the small acts of kindness that have really made a difference for me in starting my business’ September 29, 2022 at 3:41 pm Rebecca CooneyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWiscasset Senior CenterWiscasset Senior CenterWiscasset Senior CenterPonder and StirThrifty Good Food Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!