Waldoboro Voices ‘I feel I was placed in this position and on this earth with a purpose’ October 28, 2022 at 1:46 pm Rebecca CooneyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFood, Life, and ManhattansWaste WatchPonder and StirOn the PondNature Notes Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!