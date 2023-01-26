Waldoboro Voices: 'Just because you call, doesn’t mean I’m going to show up at your doorstep thinking you’ve done something wrong.' January 26, 2023 at 8:03 am Rebecca CooneyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesTowns Consider Cooperative Approach to Code EnforcementCode Enforcement Officer Steps Back, Reflects on CareerEdgecomb Selectmen Talk Business Permit, AmbulanceNewcastle Landlord Requests VarianceNobleboro Dedicates Town Report to Stan Waltz Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!