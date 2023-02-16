Waldoboro Voices ‘That mink jumped down and got behind the water heater, put his front feet up there and just looked at me.’ February 16, 2023 at 2:34 pm Rebecca CooneyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesChew on ThisNature NotesNature NotesSomewhere in SomervilleNature Notes Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!