Waldoboro Voices ‘I Want to Know You Have a Good Heart and a Kind Soul’ July 6, 2023 at 10:50 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta HistoryDamariscotta History: Built By the Wealth of ShipbuildersBikes for Books Winners AnnouncedAlna-Anchor Lodge #43 Degree WorkNature Notes Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!