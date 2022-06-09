Waldoboro Voices ‘Certainly, there’s more people could do, but for some reason we’re holding back.’ June 9, 2022 at 11:00 am Rebecca CooneyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSomewhere in SomervilleDamariscotta HistoryChew on ThisView From Over the HillOn the Pond Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!