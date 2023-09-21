Waldoboro Voices 'I’m Taking Deep Breaths, Lots Of Them.' September 21, 2023 at 11:29 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWhat’s at the Waldo?What’s At The Waldo?Food, Life, and ManhattansThe Waldo to Stage Maine Comedy ‘Homer Bound’‘Homer Bound’ Rehearsals Underway at The Waldo Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!