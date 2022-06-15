Waldoboro Voices “I don’t think we can change society – we can only change individuals.” June 15, 2022 at 10:28 am Rebecca CooneyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFood, Life, and ManhattansMarilyn Beane’s WorldJefferson ColumnMarilyn Beane’s WorldCCS Students, Principal Visit Maine State Senate Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!