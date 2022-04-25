Waldoboro Voices: Caren Clark, Indomitable Volunteer April 25, 2022 at 3:39 pm Rebecca CooneyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRachel Carson AreaWaste WatchWaldoboro Conservation Commission Shares PlansTales From Hunter’s LandingFood, Life, and Manhattans Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!