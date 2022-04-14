Waldoboro Voices” Waldoboro Voices April 14, 2022 at 11:14 am Rebecca CooneyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesEnergy MattersNature NotesNature NotesConservation in Midcoast is Subject of Sheepscot General TalkWiscasset Dam Debate Resurrected Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!