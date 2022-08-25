Westport Island August 25, 2022 at 1:37 pm John HendersonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWestport IslandPonder and StirWestport IslandWestport IslandWaldoboro Voices: ‘Everything in Life Needs a Little Bit of Acknowledgement for Being There’ Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!