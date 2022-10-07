Westport Island October 7, 2022 at 1:39 pm John HendersonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFood, Life, and ManhattansWestport IslandEvidence Has Become IrrelevantWestport Island Voters to Decide Whether to Appeal LawsuitWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select Board Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!