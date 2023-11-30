What’s at The Waldo? November 30, 2023 at 11:56 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNature NotesDamariscotta HistoryWhat’s at The Waldo?Review: Oshima Brothers, Adam Ezra Group Let Their Hair Down in Benefit for WaldoFirst National Supports Waldo Theatre Through Music Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!