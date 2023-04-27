Commentary: Help Solve the Smith Farm Cemetery Mystery April 27, 2023 at 12:23 pm Patti WhittenYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Historical Society Silent AuctionDamariscotta HistoryDamariscotta Legend Huston Dodge Dies at 99Damariscotta HistoryThe View from Away: Musings on Stones in Maine Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!