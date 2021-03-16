Commentary: In Celebration of St. Patrick March 16, 2021 at 1:42 pm Bisi Cameron YeeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCommentary: A Public ActEaster at St. Patrick’sCommentary: Diary of a Hopeful DocumentarianPostponed Haiti Benefit Dinner to Take Place Nov. 10THAI FOOD AND BASKETBALL Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!