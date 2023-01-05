Damariscotta History Stone Walls and The Story They Tell Us January 5, 2023 at 1:02 pm Calvin DodgeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesJeffersonThe View from Away: Musings on Stones in MaineTales From Hunter’s LandingDamariscotta HistoryJefferson Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!