From the Legislature Reduce Maine State Income Tax May 25, 2023 at 3:31 pm Rep. Edward J. PolewarczykYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFrom the Legislature: New Year’s ResolutionsFrom the Legislature: Time to Wrap Up Work of Special SessionTaxation Without RepresentationFrom the Legislature: Maine Faces Difficult ChallengesFrom the Legislature: Shut Out of Process, Republicans Unveil Budget Priorities Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!