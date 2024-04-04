From the Legislature Who Is Taking Over Maine’s Mobile Homes, And Why April 4, 2024 at 10:38 am Sen. Cameron RenyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFrom the LegislatureFrom the LegislatureFrom the Legislature: Revived Property Tax Deferral Program will Help More Seniors Stay in Their HomesFrom the Legislature: In Support of a Consumer-Owned UtilityFrom the Legislature: Domestic Violence and the Pandemic Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!