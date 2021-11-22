From the Legislature: Action Needed on Growing Browntail Moth Infestation November 22, 2021 at 4:45 pm Allison HeplerYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCall to Reduce Browntail Moth InfestationTips To Eliminate Browntail CaterpillarsNow is Time to Eliminate Browntail CaterpillarsPublic Help Asked in Tracking Browntail Moth FlightBrowntail Moth Here to Stay Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!