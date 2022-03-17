From the Legislature: Addressing Rising Electricity Costs in Augusta and at Home March 17, 2022 at 10:07 am Rep. Lydia CraftsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFrom the Legislature: In Support of a Consumer-Owned UtilityFrom the Legislature: Keeping Your Family Safe and Warm This WinterFrom the Legislature: New Year’s ResolutionsFrom the Legislature: Gearing Up For the New Legislative SessionFrom the Legislature: No Mainer Should Ever Go Hungry Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!