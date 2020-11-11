From the Legislature: Don’t Let ACA Open Enrollment Pass You By November 11, 2020 at 10:37 am Sen. Eloise VitelliYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFrom the LegislatureMORE INFORMATION, PLEASEFrom the Legislature: Local Businesses Need Our SupportFrom the Legislature: An Update as We Persevere Through the PandemicFrom the Legislature: Federal Government Must Do More to Lower Drug Costs Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!