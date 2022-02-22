$1,000 Reward February 22, 2022 at 3:47 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAnother Anniversary for MaineVote for Climate Action in PrimariesSchool Strikes for Climate ChangeThe Measure of a PoliticianFirst Congregational Church Celebrates White Gift Sunday Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!