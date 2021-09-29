A Creative Idea for Waterfront Improvement Project September 29, 2021 at 9:41 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDemolition for a ParkPaula’s Picnic PicksWiscasset Taxpayers … Be AwareVote No on Damariscotta OrdinanceDamariscotta Receives $75,000 for Waterfront Improvements Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!