A Critical Habitat December 28, 2022 at 8:47 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSchmid Preserve Endowment Fundraising UpdateSchmid Preserve Endowment Serves Jewel of the MidcoastEnergy MattersEnergy MattersBird-Friendly Gardening Course at Midcoast Conservancy Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!