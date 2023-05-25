A Fresh Voice May 25, 2023 at 3:43 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWestport Island Filmmaker Debuts Women’s Suffrage FilmWomen’s Suffrage Film Screening, DiscussionWomen’s Suffrage Film Screening March 23Westport Community Association to Host Film ScreeningCandidacy for School Board Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!