A Great (Local) Party July 27, 2022 at 8:28 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLocals, Visitors Celebrate Annual Alewife Run in Damariscotta MillsRemembering Bristol High SchoolBristol High School ReunionLas Vegas Harvest Festival ShootingCOVID, Weather Conflict with Cleanup Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!