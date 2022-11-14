A Monumental Success November 14, 2022 at 10:47 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAuditions for ‘Les Miserables’ June 6-7Heartwood, LA Undertake ‘West Side Story’ TogetherPreparation Continues for Heartwood, LA’s ‘Les Misérables’‘Aladdin, Jr.’ at Heartwood July 14-15Spring Musical Canceled, Performs for Parents Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!