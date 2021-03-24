A Ready-To-Help Neighbor March 24, 2021 at 11:23 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRetired Scientist Seeks Alna SeatFrom One Newspaper Family to AnotherA New Restaurant in DamariscottaResponse to 24 QuestionsA Break from Running Larson’s Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!