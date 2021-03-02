A Solution in Search of a Problem March 2, 2021 at 12:54 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPublic Input at RiskWaterfront Loophole DangerousAlna Shoreland Zoning Amendment UndesirableAn Environmentally Damaging PrecedentGood for One, Bad for All Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!