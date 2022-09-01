A Valuable Takeaway September 1, 2022 at 3:52 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMidcoast Conservancy Awarded Septic System GrantJunkyard Ordinance: A Bunch of JunkGrateful for Past LeadershipFunding Opportunity for Projects on Damariscotta LakeWaldoboro Clammers Pay For Themselves Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!