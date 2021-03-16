A Vote for Linda Kristan March 16, 2021 at 1:01 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLinda Kristan for Second SelectpersonWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardThe Leader We NeedCrafts Understands Needs of FamiliesA Vote for Families Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!