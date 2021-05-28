Abbott for Newcastle Select Board May 28, 2021 at 9:24 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardDamariscotta FD Receives Grant for Extrication EquipmentA Big Thank YouClinton Collamore for SelectmanMetrick for Waldoboro Select Board Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!