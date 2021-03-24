Alna Has a Clear Choice March 24, 2021 at 10:50 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAssassination and RepercussionWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardVeteran Journalist Assesses Midterm ElectionsVote for HamiltonCOMES A TIME Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!