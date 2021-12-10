Alna, Vote ‘yes’ on Article 4 December 10, 2021 at 9:05 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardAlna Needs Strong First SelectmenNo Need to Rush Select Board Changes‘No’ on 4Vote ‘Yes’ on 4 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!