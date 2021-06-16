An Asset to the Town June 16, 2021 at 3:45 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHead Tide Dam Project Dedication on Sheepscot RiverHonor Past, Present, and FutureCaring for Sheepscot Not PoliticalHead Tide Dam Project a ‘Gift That’s Going to Outlive Us All’Sheepscot River Project to Celebrate Milestone with Dedication Ceremony Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!