An Ill-Conceived Action May 19, 2022 at 12:09 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardClinton Collamore for SelectmanOpen Letter to AlnaWestport Receives Another Abatement Request from Land TrustCan’t Fix the Unfixable Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!