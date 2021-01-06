An Opportunity January 6, 2021 at 9:55 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesThe Case for Local GivingWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardKeep Holly in Maine HouseStover: Outstanding Candidate, Talented BakerMaxmin for Maine Senate Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!