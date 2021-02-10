Assign and Publish Vaccination Numbers February 10, 2021 at 4:21 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSage AdviceVaccinating the Public: It’s a Matter of TimeLincoln Medical Partners Flu Clinics Have Good SuccessWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardTireless Workers Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!