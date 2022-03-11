Beware One-Party System March 11, 2022 at 12:12 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesContact Legislators Concerning Ranked-Choice VotingA Single National Primary DayChris Gives Everyone Due ConsiderationSomewhere in SomervilleQuestion for Sen. Dow Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!